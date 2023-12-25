Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF] is -1.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Central Pacific Financial Corp. [NYSE: CPF] closed the trading session at $19.89 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.68, while the highest price level was $20.04. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Local Business Leader Robert Nobriga Named to CPF and CPB Board of Directors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (CPB), today announced the appointment of Robert Nobriga as a member of its board of directors of both CPF and CPB, effective January 1, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206335303/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.92 percent and weekly performance of 1.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 186.34K shares, CPF reached to a volume of 92352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPF shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Central Pacific Financial Corp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.45.

CPF stock trade performance evaluation

Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, CPF shares gained by 13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.51, while it was recorded at 19.64 for the last single week of trading, and 16.86 for the last 200 days.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.16. Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.37.

Return on Total Capital for CPF is now 15.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.40. Additionally, CPF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF] managed to generate an average of $94,658 per employee.Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Central Pacific Financial Corp. go to 8.00%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. [CPF]: Institutional Ownership

