Cambium Networks Corp [CMBM] fell -75.27% so far this year. What now?

Cambium Networks Corp [NASDAQ: CMBM] price surged by 4.48 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nextlink Drives Gigabit Service Expansion with 6 GHz Fixed Wireless Technology from Cambium Networks.

Major broadband service provider selects Cambium Networks technology for cost-effective buildout potentially reaching hundreds of thousands of residences.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced that Nextlink Internet has placed a significant order to expand its coverage area with its ePMP 6 GHz fixed wireless broadband solution. Nextlink will use ePMP primarily to reach locations in low-density rural areas. In earlier field tests, Nextlink achieved actual throughput of over 1 Gbps download and 500 Mbps upload to subscribers’ premises.

A sum of 92447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 267.33K shares. Cambium Networks Corp shares reached a high of $5.39 and dropped to a low of $5.13 until finishing in the latest session at $5.36.

The one-year CMBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.37. The average equity rating for CMBM stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cambium Networks Corp [CMBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMBM shares is $7.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cambium Networks Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cambium Networks Corp is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

CMBM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cambium Networks Corp [CMBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, CMBM shares gained by 19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for Cambium Networks Corp [CMBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cambium Networks Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cambium Networks Corp [CMBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.70 and a Gross Margin at +46.88. Cambium Networks Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for CMBM is now 12.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cambium Networks Corp [CMBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.82. Additionally, CMBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cambium Networks Corp [CMBM] managed to generate an average of $31,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Cambium Networks Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

CMBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cambium Networks Corp go to 20.00%.

Cambium Networks Corp [CMBM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CMBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of