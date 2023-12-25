Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR] moved down -2.69: Why It’s Important

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: BNR] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7151, while the highest price level was $0.74. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:35 PM that Burning Rock Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focusing on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that all shareholder resolutions proposed at the Company’s 2023 annual general meeting held today were duly passed. Specifically, the shareholders passed the following resolutions:.

To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and to authorize the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditor;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.00 percent and weekly performance of -4.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.93K shares, BNR reached to a volume of 93590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNR shares is $7.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

BNR stock trade performance evaluation

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, BNR shares dropped by -19.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.09 for Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9109, while it was recorded at 0.7471 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8191 for the last 200 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.07 and a Gross Margin at +67.47. Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.44.

Return on Total Capital for BNR is now -61.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.38. Additionally, BNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR] managed to generate an average of -$126,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.98 and a Current Ratio set at 3.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR go to 5.10%.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR [BNR]: Institutional Ownership

