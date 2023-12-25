BurgerFi International Inc [BFI] Revenue clocked in at $173.87 million, down -33.13% YTD: What’s Next?

BurgerFi International Inc [NASDAQ: BFI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.33%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:36 AM that BurgerFi® and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Celebrate Grand Opening of First-Ever Co-Branded Location in Kissimmee.

Guests enjoy a limited-time menu, surprise giveaways, plus guests can enter to win free BurgerFi or Anthony’s for a year.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BurgerFi International, Inc., owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi® and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is excited to announce the historic opening of the first-ever co-branded BurgerFi and Anthony’s restaurant. The momentous occasion for the brand also signifies the inaugural franchise site for Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings. The new location is owned and operated by franchisee NDM Hospitality, one of the original franchisees for BurgerFi and the first franchisee of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza.

Over the last 12 months, BFI stock dropped by -41.49%. The one-year BurgerFi International Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.45. The average equity rating for BFI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.61 million, with 22.26 million shares outstanding and 11.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.37K shares, BFI stock reached a trading volume of 85661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BurgerFi International Inc [BFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFI shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BurgerFi International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BurgerFi International Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

BFI Stock Performance Analysis:

BurgerFi International Inc [BFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, BFI shares dropped by -26.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for BurgerFi International Inc [BFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0429, while it was recorded at 0.8626 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3068 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BurgerFi International Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BurgerFi International Inc [BFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.68 and a Gross Margin at +4.02. BurgerFi International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.87.

Return on Total Capital for BFI is now -8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BurgerFi International Inc [BFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.04. Additionally, BFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BurgerFi International Inc [BFI] managed to generate an average of -$40,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 103.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.BurgerFi International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

BurgerFi International Inc [BFI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.