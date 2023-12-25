Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB] Is Currently 0.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [NASDAQ: BWB] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.28 during the day while it closed the day at $12.03. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $9.6 Million, $0.30 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights.

Annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.85%, compared to 0.88% for the second quarter of 2023.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc stock has also loss -0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BWB stock has inclined by 21.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.30% and lost -32.19% year-on date.

The market cap for BWB stock reached $336.84 million, with 27.75 million shares outstanding and 19.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 66.95K shares, BWB reached a trading volume of 91493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWB shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39.

BWB stock trade performance evaluation

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, BWB shares gained by 15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.40.

Return on Total Capital for BWB is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.59. Additionally, BWB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB] managed to generate an average of $217,041 per employee.Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc go to 15.00%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc [BWB]: Institutional Ownership

