Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND] is -8.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [NYSE: LND] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.20 at the close of the session, down -0.57%.

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR stock is now -8.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LND Stock saw the intraday high of $5.29 and lowest of $5.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.07, which means current price is +15.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 56.55K shares, LND reached a trading volume of 74381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LND in the course of the last twelve months was 14.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

How has LND stock performed recently?

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, LND shares gained by 5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.29 and a Gross Margin at +36.07. Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.38.

Return on Total Capital for LND is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.69. Additionally, LND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

Insider trade positions for Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND]

The top three institutional holders of LND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.