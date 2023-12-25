Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE] Revenue clocked in at $2.90 billion, up 5.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Benchmark Electronics Inc. [NYSE: BHE] price surged by 1.07 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM that BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND.

Fourth quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.165 per share.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

A sum of 92979 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 150.28K shares. Benchmark Electronics Inc. shares reached a high of $28.39 and dropped to a low of $27.97 until finishing in the latest session at $28.24.

The one-year BHE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.63. The average equity rating for BHE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHE shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Fox Advisors have made an estimate for Benchmark Electronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benchmark Electronics Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31.

BHE Stock Performance Analysis:

Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, BHE shares gained by 12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.85 for Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.13, while it was recorded at 27.91 for the last single week of trading, and 24.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Benchmark Electronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

BHE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Benchmark Electronics Inc. go to 22.00%.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BHE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BHE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BHE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.