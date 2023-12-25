Barclays slashes price target on Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS] – find out why.

Sapiens International Corp NV [NASDAQ: SPNS] jumped around 0.42 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.20 at the close of the session, up 1.46%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM that European Automotive Leader Goes Live with Sapiens IDITSuite for Auto Insurance.

Sapiens provides leading car manufacturer with complete policy portfolio management, accelerating their mission to launch a new IT landscape of services.

Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that a leading European automotive brand has gone live with Sapiens IDITSuite and Sapiens Cloud and Application Management Services for the company’s self-guarantee and warranty insurance lines of business.

Sapiens International Corp NV stock is now 58.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPNS Stock saw the intraday high of $29.29 and lowest of $28.7666 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.81, which means current price is +59.13% above from all time high which was touched on 08/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 128.06K shares, SPNS reached a trading volume of 81835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPNS shares is $31.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sapiens International Corp NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sapiens International Corp NV is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPNS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

How has SPNS stock performed recently?

Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, SPNS shares gained by 14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.67 for Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.16, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.01 and a Gross Margin at +43.39. Sapiens International Corp NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.08.

Return on Total Capital for SPNS is now 12.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.10. Additionally, SPNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS] managed to generate an average of $11,063 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Sapiens International Corp NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

Earnings analysis for Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sapiens International Corp NV go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS]

