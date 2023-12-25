B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd [AOSL] – find out why.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd [NASDAQ: AOSL] price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Automotive Grade 80V and 100V MOSFETs in TO-Leadless Packaging Technology for e-Mobility.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, today announced the release of its state-of-the-art automotive TO-Leadless (TOLL) package for the company’s automotive grade 80V and 100V MOSFETs. AOS’s TOLL package is developed to optimize the company’s power semiconductors as essential components in the evolution of e-mobility such as 2- and 3-wheel and other light vehicles. This new package helps designers meet the ongoing trend to electrify vehicles with the latest battery technology to meet clean energy zero-emission goals. These capabilities make AOS 80V and 100V MOSFETs ideally suited for automotive BLDC motor and battery management applications for e-mobility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231213534372/en/.

A sum of 85345 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 148.26K shares. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd shares reached a high of $26.2996 and dropped to a low of $25.58 until finishing in the latest session at $25.77.

The one-year AOSL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.14. The average equity rating for AOSL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd [AOSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOSL shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOSL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98.

AOSL Stock Performance Analysis:

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd [AOSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, AOSL shares gained by 17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd [AOSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.72, while it was recorded at 25.28 for the last single week of trading, and 27.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd [AOSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +28.86. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.79.

Return on Total Capital for AOSL is now 2.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd [AOSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.92. Additionally, AOSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd [AOSL] managed to generate an average of $5,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.35.

AOSL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd go to 17.00%.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd [AOSL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AOSL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AOSL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AOSL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.