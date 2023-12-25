Audiocodes [AUDC] Revenue clocked in at $251.48 million, down -32.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Audiocodes [NASDAQ: AUDC] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.12 at the close of the session, down -0.49%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 3:00 AM that AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Highlights.

Audiocodes stock is now -32.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUDC Stock saw the intraday high of $12.45 and lowest of $12.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.60, which means current price is +69.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 145.81K shares, AUDC reached a trading volume of 80497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Audiocodes [AUDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUDC shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Audiocodes shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Audiocodes is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUDC in the course of the last twelve months was 18598.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

How has AUDC stock performed recently?

Audiocodes [AUDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, AUDC shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for Audiocodes [AUDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 12.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.45 for the last 200 days.

Audiocodes [AUDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Audiocodes [AUDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.38 and a Gross Margin at +64.99. Audiocodes’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for AUDC is now 14.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Audiocodes [AUDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.23. Additionally, AUDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Audiocodes [AUDC] managed to generate an average of $29,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Audiocodes’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings analysis for Audiocodes [AUDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Audiocodes go to 4.70%.

Insider trade positions for Audiocodes [AUDC]

The top three institutional holders of AUDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AUDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AUDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.