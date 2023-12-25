Arteris Inc [AIP] Stock trading around $5.61 per share: What’s Next?

Arteris Inc [NASDAQ: AIP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.77%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:45 AM that SCALINX and Arteris Partner on Advanced Communications Innovation.

Arteris’ silicon-proven network-on-chip interconnect IP products, Ncore and FlexNoC, optimize power, performance and area enabling ambitious high-frequency connectivity for 5G antennas.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, AIP stock rose by 24.67%. The one-year Arteris Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.22. The average equity rating for AIP stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $206.62 million, with 34.63 million shares outstanding and 21.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 151.36K shares, AIP stock reached a trading volume of 84423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arteris Inc [AIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIP shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIP stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Arteris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arteris Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

AIP Stock Performance Analysis:

Arteris Inc [AIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, AIP shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Arteris Inc [AIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arteris Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arteris Inc [AIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.28 and a Gross Margin at +88.33. Arteris Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.36.

Return on Total Capital for AIP is now -58.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arteris Inc [AIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.64. Additionally, AIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arteris Inc [AIP] managed to generate an average of -$111,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Arteris Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Arteris Inc [AIP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AIP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AIP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AIP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.