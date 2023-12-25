American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD] Is Currently 0.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Woodmark Corp. [NASDAQ: AMWD] gained 0.22% or 0.2 points to close at $92.70 with a heavy trading volume of 76709 shares. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that American Woodmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results and a $125 Million Stock Repurchase Authorization.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:.

It opened the trading session at $93.18, the shares rose to $93.65 and dropped to $92.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMWD points out that the company has recorded 31.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 142.56K shares, AMWD reached to a volume of 76709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWD shares is $87.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Woodmark Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Woodmark Corp. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMWD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for AMWD stock

American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, AMWD shares gained by 25.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.93 for American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.06, while it was recorded at 91.85 for the last single week of trading, and 68.42 for the last 200 days.

American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.30. American Woodmark Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Total Capital for AMWD is now 10.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.68. Additionally, AMWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD] managed to generate an average of $10,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.American Woodmark Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 2.22.

American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Woodmark Corp. go to 32.24%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD]

The top three institutional holders of AMWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.