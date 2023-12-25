Amedisys Inc. [AMED] Stock trading around $95.49 per share: What’s Next?

Amedisys Inc. [NASDAQ: AMED] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.99%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, AMED stock rose by 17.04%. The one-year Amedisys Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.87. The average equity rating for AMED stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.12 billion, with 32.52 million shares outstanding and 31.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 355.57K shares, AMED stock reached a trading volume of 73742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amedisys Inc. [AMED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMED shares is $96.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMED stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Amedisys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amedisys Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMED in the course of the last twelve months was 25.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AMED Stock Performance Analysis:

Amedisys Inc. [AMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, AMED shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Amedisys Inc. [AMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.34, while it was recorded at 95.36 for the last single week of trading, and 88.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amedisys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amedisys Inc. [AMED] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +42.18. Amedisys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Total Capital for AMED is now 11.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amedisys Inc. [AMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.16. Additionally, AMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amedisys Inc. [AMED] managed to generate an average of $5,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amedisys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AMED Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amedisys Inc. go to -2.13%.

Amedisys Inc. [AMED] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMED stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMED stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.