Alithya Group inc [ALYA] Is Currently -4.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alithya Group inc [NASDAQ: ALYA] loss -4.17% or -0.05 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 70883 shares. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Alithya increases and extends its revolving credit facility.

Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) (“Alithya” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement which, among other things, increases its existing revolving credit facility to CAD 140 million and its uncommitted accordion to CAD 50 million.

It opened the trading session at $1.19, the shares rose to $1.20 and dropped to $1.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALYA points out that the company has recorded -30.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.33K shares, ALYA reached to a volume of 70883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alithya Group inc [ALYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALYA shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Alithya Group inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alithya Group inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALYA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for ALYA stock

Alithya Group inc [ALYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, ALYA shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Alithya Group inc [ALYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2606, while it was recorded at 1.1840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6810 for the last 200 days.

Alithya Group inc [ALYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alithya Group inc [ALYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.48. Alithya Group inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ALYA is now -6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alithya Group inc [ALYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.89. Additionally, ALYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alithya Group inc [ALYA] managed to generate an average of -$8,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Alithya Group inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Alithya Group inc [ALYA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alithya Group inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alithya Group inc [ALYA]

The top three institutional holders of ALYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALYA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALYA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.