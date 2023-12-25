Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc [ADES] Revenue clocked in at $94.49 million, up 7.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: ADES] price surged by 0.39 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Advanced Emissions Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Consumables revenue growth and optimization of PAC portfolio drive significant improvements in gross margin.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

A sum of 82439 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 72.86K shares. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc shares reached a high of $2.65 and dropped to a low of $2.53 until finishing in the latest session at $2.60.

The one-year ADES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.67. The average equity rating for ADES stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc [ADES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADES shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADES stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

ADES Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc [ADES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ADES shares dropped by -4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc [ADES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 1.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc [ADES] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.68 and a Gross Margin at +15.64. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.66.

Return on Total Capital for ADES is now -7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc [ADES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.89. Additionally, ADES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc [ADES] managed to generate an average of -$60,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 4.15.

ADES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc go to 50.00%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc [ADES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.