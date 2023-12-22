why Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.81

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [NYSE: VIPS] jumped around 0.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.12 at the close of the session, up 5.81%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 14, 2023.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock is now 25.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIPS Stock saw the intraday high of $17.12 and lowest of $16.3407 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.13, which means current price is +30.34% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 2658549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $18.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

How has VIPS stock performed recently?

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.39, while it was recorded at 16.69 for the last single week of trading, and 15.72 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.96. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $137,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR go to 1.62%.

Insider trade positions for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]

The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of VIPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.