why Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $119.18

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $127.12 on 12/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $123.00, while the highest price level was $127.20. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CARIBBEAN DREAMS AWAIT.

CELEBRITY CRUISES’ BIGGEST 2024 CARIBBEAN SEASON HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN.

MORE SHIPS, MORE EXPERIENCES AND MORE CARIBBEAN ITINERARIES TO CHOOSE FROM THAN EVER BEFORE, INCLUDING ON NEWEST SHIP, CELEBRITY ASCENT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 157.17 percent and weekly performance of 4.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 3085518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $119.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 21.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.41 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.21, while it was recorded at 123.09 for the last single week of trading, and 90.12 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.