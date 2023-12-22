why Okta Inc [OKTA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $83.81

Okta Inc [NASDAQ: OKTA] jumped around 3.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $89.04 at the close of the session, up 4.42%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Okta Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Q3 revenue grew 21% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 22% year-over-year.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) grew 16% year-over-year to $1.83 billion.

Okta Inc stock is now 30.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OKTA Stock saw the intraday high of $89.15 and lowest of $85.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.50, which means current price is +42.69% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, OKTA reached a trading volume of 2890715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Okta Inc [OKTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $83.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Okta Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 36.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has OKTA stock performed recently?

Okta Inc [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 25.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.52 for Okta Inc [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.02, while it was recorded at 85.70 for the last single week of trading, and 76.27 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc [OKTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.77 and a Gross Margin at +70.61. Okta Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.86.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -9.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.30. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$135,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Okta Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Okta Inc [OKTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Okta Inc [OKTA]

The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OKTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.