why Ocugen Inc [OCGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.67

Ocugen Inc [NASDAQ: OCGN] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, up 6.86%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ocugen Gains FDA Alignment on Key Aspects of OCU400—Modifier Gene Therapy—Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design.

“This news brings us even closer to fulfilling our mission to bring our first-in-class, gene-agnostic therapies to market and provide access to patients globally,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “We look forward to beginning the Phase 3 clinical trial, which we plan to initiate in early 2024.”.

Ocugen Inc stock is now -68.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4068 and lowest of $0.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.55, which means current price is +17.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 7526872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3857, while it was recorded at 0.3860 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5446 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.08 and a Current Ratio set at 5.08.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]

The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OCGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OCGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.