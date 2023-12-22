why Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.30

Hookipa Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: HOOK] price surged by 52.65 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM that HOOKIPA Pharma Announces $21.25 Million Equity Investment from Gilead Sciences.

Gilead purchased 15 million newly issued shares of common stock at a price of $1.4167 per share.

Following the close of the transaction on December 20, 2023, Gilead holds 19.4% of HOOKIPA’s outstanding shares of common stock.

A sum of 103508465 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 465.87K shares. Hookipa Pharma Inc shares reached a high of $1.13 and dropped to a low of $0.8241 until finishing in the latest session at $0.86.

The one-year HOOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.77. The average equity rating for HOOK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hookipa Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hookipa Pharma Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

HOOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.25. With this latest performance, HOOK shares gained by 87.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.17 for Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5244, while it was recorded at 0.6407 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7964 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hookipa Pharma Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -513.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.72. Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.58.

Return on Total Capital for HOOK is now -69.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.34. Additionally, HOOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK] managed to generate an average of -$416,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Hookipa Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.44.

HOOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hookipa Pharma Inc go to 14.50%.

Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK] Institutonal Ownership Details

