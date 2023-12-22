why EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $146.15

EOG Resources, Inc. [NYSE: EOG] slipped around -0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $121.08 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that EOG Resources Announces Key Officer Promotions.

– Jeff Leitzell Promoted to Chief Operating Officer– Ann Janssen Promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today announced that Jeffrey R. “Jeff” Leitzell has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective December 18, 2023. Lloyd W. “Billy” Helms, Jr., currently President and Chief Operating Officer, will continue serving as President. EOG also announced that Ann D. Janssen will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2024, and that Laura B. Distefano, Vice President, Accounting, will succeed Ann as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

EOG Resources, Inc. stock is now -4.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOG Stock saw the intraday high of $121.70 and lowest of $119.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.06, which means current price is +22.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 3841612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $146.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources, Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.84, while it was recorded at 121.35 for the last single week of trading, and 120.85 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.45 and a Gross Margin at +54.73. EOG Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 47.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.04. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $2,722,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.EOG Resources, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources, Inc. go to 54.90%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]

The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.