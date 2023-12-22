why Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.17

Cellebrite DI Ltd [NASDAQ: CLBT] jumped around 0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.36 at the close of the session, up 2.08%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM that One of the Largest Police Departments in the U.S. Doubles Down with Cellebrite Digital Forensic Technology.

Law Enforcement Agency Brings in Cellebrite Pathfinder to Accelerate Justice and enable Case Closure.

Cellebrite DI Ltd stock is now 91.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLBT Stock saw the intraday high of $8.36 and lowest of $8.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.69, which means current price is +96.24% above from all time high which was touched on 12/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 663.26K shares, CLBT reached a trading volume of 2974259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBT shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Cellebrite DI Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellebrite DI Ltd is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLBT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

How has CLBT stock performed recently?

Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, CLBT shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.11 and a Gross Margin at +81.25. Cellebrite DI Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.90.

Return on Total Capital for CLBT is now 37.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2,136.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44,830.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.79. Additionally, CLBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] managed to generate an average of $115,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Cellebrite DI Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cellebrite DI Ltd go to 42.96%.

Insider trade positions for Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]

The top three institutional holders of CLBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.