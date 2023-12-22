Western Digital Corp. [WDC] gain 66.02% so far this year. What now?

Western Digital Corp. [NASDAQ: WDC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.40%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Western Digital Begins Volume Shipments of 24TB CMR HDDs; Industry Adoption of SMR Strengthens as 28TB SMR HDD Ramps.

Company Executes Next Phase of its HDD Technology Roadmap, Giving Hyperscale, Cloud and Enterprise Customers Unmatched Solutions to Help Reach Sustainability Goals and Lower TCO.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

As new applications, use cases and connected devices multiply, Western Digital’s (NASDAQ: WDC) enterprise-class hard disk drives (HDDs) remain critical for helping data center customers design more cost-efficient, scalable and sustainable infrastructure. When combined with the emergence of generative AI and the multitude of innovative applications it is enabling, the demand for high-capacity, low-power and reliable storage is poised to surge.

Over the last 12 months, WDC stock rose by 63.28%. The one-year Western Digital Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.26. The average equity rating for WDC stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.98 billion, with 322.00 million shares outstanding and 319.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, WDC stock reached a trading volume of 7323055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Digital Corp. [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $51.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corp. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27.

WDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Digital Corp. [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for Western Digital Corp. [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.78, while it was recorded at 50.79 for the last single week of trading, and 40.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Digital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corp. [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.93 and a Gross Margin at +18.25. Western Digital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corp. [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.87. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corp. [WDC] managed to generate an average of -$32,189 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Western Digital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.