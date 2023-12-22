Wells Fargo slashes price target on Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] – find out why.

Duke Energy Corp. [NYSE: DUK] gained 0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $96.36 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM that Lineworkers inspire the flavors of Duke Energy’s E-Recipe Book.

Finely curated recipes may not come to mind when you think about lineworkers or the electric grid, but Duke Energy’s E-Recipe Book may have you thinking differently when you check out this year’s edition, which manages to connect them in a clever way.

This year’s book, “Tools of the Trade,” developed in collaboration with Johnson & Wales University, was inspired by Duke Energy lineworkers who were asked about their backgrounds, their motivations, their experiences and stories, and most of all the role food plays in their lives.

Duke Energy Corp. represents 770.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.27 billion with the latest information. DUK stock price has been found in the range of $95.22 to $96.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 3072376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $99.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corp. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for DUK stock

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.99, while it was recorded at 96.53 for the last single week of trading, and 92.45 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corp. go to 6.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]

The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.