Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividend.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) (the “Company”), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share, which will be paid on December 28, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on December 18, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HPP stock dropped by -7.36%. The one-year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.47. The average equity rating for HPP stock is currently 2.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.26 billion, with 141.05 million shares outstanding and 137.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, HPP stock reached a trading volume of 2299921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $7.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.92.

HPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 71.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.41 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 8.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.46.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$40,063 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

HPP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.