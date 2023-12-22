Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Independence Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: IRT] price plunged by -0.13 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Independence Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) announced that today IRT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of IRT common stock, payable on January 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

A sum of 1658858 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. Independence Realty Trust Inc shares reached a high of $15.40 and dropped to a low of $15.075 until finishing in the latest session at $15.15.

The one-year IRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.46. The average equity rating for IRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $17.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.35.

IRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.78 for Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.69, while it was recorded at 15.40 for the last single week of trading, and 15.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Independence Realty Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +18.59. Independence Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.65.

Return on Total Capital for IRT is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.26. Additionally, IRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] managed to generate an average of $127,030 per employee.

IRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc go to -6.06%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.