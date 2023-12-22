Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bilibili Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BILI] jumped around 0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.57 at the close of the session, up 5.18%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Bilibili Inc ADR stock is now -51.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BILI Stock saw the intraday high of $11.58 and lowest of $11.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.46, which means current price is +5.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 4072356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $16.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc ADR is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21.

How has BILI stock performed recently?

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -18.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.11, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.17 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Bilibili Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.23.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.00. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$785,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Bilibili Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Insider trade positions for Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]

The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BILI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BILI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.