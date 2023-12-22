UGI Corp. [UGI] Revenue clocked in at $10.27 billion, down -35.93% YTD: What’s Next?

UGI Corp. [NYSE: UGI] price surged by 4.35 percent to reach at $0.99. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that UGI Corporation Announces Leadership Transition.

Mario Longhi Appointed Interim CEO.

Roger Perreault to Step Down as President and Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 2904602 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. UGI Corp. shares reached a high of $23.79 and dropped to a low of $22.78 until finishing in the latest session at $23.75.

The one-year UGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.1. The average equity rating for UGI stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UGI Corp. [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UGI Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corp. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

UGI Stock Performance Analysis:

UGI Corp. [UGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, UGI shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for UGI Corp. [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.89, while it was recorded at 23.12 for the last single week of trading, and 26.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UGI Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corp. [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.10. UGI Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.84.

Return on Total Capital for UGI is now 8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UGI Corp. [UGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.01. Additionally, UGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UGI Corp. [UGI] managed to generate an average of -$291,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.UGI Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

UGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corp. go to 5.75%.

UGI Corp. [UGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.