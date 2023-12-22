Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] Stock trading around $16.31 per share: What’s Next?

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.94%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TRIUMPH ANNOUNCES SALE OF PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS TO AAR.

TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO MEANINGFULLY STRENGTHEN TRIUMPH’S BALANCE SHEET AND FOCUS COMPANY ON ITS OEM AND IP-BASED AFTERMARKET BUSINESS.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) (“TRIUMPH” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) to sell its Product Support business. The transaction is valued at $725 million, representing a 14.5x trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDAP multiple as of September 30, 2023. The primary intended use of proceeds from the transaction is debt reduction. The net after-tax proceeds are expected to be approximately $700 million, resulting in pro forma net leverage of approximately 4.0x net debt to Adjusted EBITDAP as of March 2024.

Over the last 12 months, TGI stock rose by 49.91%. The one-year Triumph Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.58. The average equity rating for TGI stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.25 billion, with 76.86 million shares outstanding and 75.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 982.38K shares, TGI stock reached a trading volume of 5031605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $14.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89.

TGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.94. With this latest performance, TGI shares gained by 50.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.90 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 13.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Triumph Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.26 and a Gross Margin at +25.52. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now 16.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 187.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of $16,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.85.

TGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to 14.30%.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.