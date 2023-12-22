TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] is -88.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: TCON] loss -8.51% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Provides Positive Update on Ongoing ENVASARC Pivotal Phase 2 Trial.

Objective Response Rate by investigator review increased to 15% since interim analysis in September.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Full ENVASARC enrollment expected in 1Q 2024 and final data anticipated during 3Q 2024.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc represents 31.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.36 million with the latest information. TCON stock price has been found in the range of $0.16 to $0.1793.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, TCON reached a trading volume of 3754565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCON shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCON stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TCON stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, TCON shares dropped by -20.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1786, while it was recorded at 0.1840 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5568 for the last 200 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TCON is now -305.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -869.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,277.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.60. Additionally, TCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 287.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] managed to generate an average of -$1,618,611 per employee.TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]

The top three institutional holders of TCON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TCON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TCON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.