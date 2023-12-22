Target Corp [TGT] Revenue clocked in at $106.89 billion, down -6.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] traded at a high on 12/21/23, posting a 1.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $139.37. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 6:01 AM that Target Announces Easy Ways to Get Last-Minute Purchases as Late as Christmas Eve.

Guests can place orders as late as 6 p.m. local time at most stores on Christmas Eve and get their purchases using Target’s same-day services, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Guests also can place orders before 4 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and have them delivered in as soon as one hour by using Target’s same-day delivery with Shipt.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3907285 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Target Corp stands at 1.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.64%.

The market cap for TGT stock reached $64.34 billion, with 461.66 million shares outstanding and 460.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 3907285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corp [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $151.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corp [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.32 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.54, while it was recorded at 138.39 for the last single week of trading, and 134.48 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corp [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Target Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 12.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corp [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.05. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corp [TGT] managed to generate an average of $6,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings analysis for Target Corp [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 20.27%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corp [TGT]

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.