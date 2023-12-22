Tapestry Inc [TPR] Is Currently 2.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tapestry Inc [NYSE: TPR] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $37.59 during the day while it closed the day at $37.55. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pivot Energy Partners with Tapestry, Inc. Enabling New Clean Energy and Increased Community Investment.

The global fashion house of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman entered an agreement to enable 33 Megawatts of solar energy.

Leading national renewable energy provider Pivot Energy is proud to announce it is developing six community solar projects in Illinois, totaling 33 megawatts (MWdc), with Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Tapestry has committed to purchasing 15 years of Impact Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) produced by the projects, which will produce more than 50,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year with a total estimated 750,000 MWh over the course of 15 years. This commitment helps enable new renewable energy to be developed in Illinois. Additionally, the two companies will invest $2,000 per MW built, or $66,000 total, in local community organizations.

Tapestry Inc stock has also gained 2.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPR stock has inclined by 30.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.49% and lost -1.39% year-on date.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $8.61 billion, with 229.19 million shares outstanding and 228.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3469380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 23.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.29 for Tapestry Inc [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.59, while it was recorded at 36.59 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.70 and a Gross Margin at +70.88. Tapestry Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.05.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.63. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Tapestry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc [TPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc go to 11.00%.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.