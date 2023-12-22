Sabre Corp [SABR] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $3.50

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.56 during the day while it closed the day at $4.54. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that LOT Polish Airlines’ NDC content now available in Sabre’s GDS.

LOT Polish Airlines to distribute NDC offers through Sabre’s APIs and point-of-sale tools.

LOT Polish Airlines and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced that the carrier’s NDC offers are now available to travel agents worldwide through Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS). With NDC, agents will have the opportunity to present the most competitive offer, personalized to the passenger’s expectations. NDC offers are bookable through the Sabre Offer and Order APIs, agency booking solution, Sabre Red 360, and Sabre’s online booking tool, GetThere.

Sabre Corp stock has also gained 2.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SABR stock has inclined by 2.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.93% and lost -26.54% year-on date.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $1.72 billion, with 379.48 million shares outstanding and 355.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 3899717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

SABR stock trade performance evaluation

Sabre Corp [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 23.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corp [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.61. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corp [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$58,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.