Redburn Atlantic slashes price target on Accenture plc [ACN] – find out why.

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] traded at a high on 12/21/23, posting a 2.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $348.75. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 1:18 AM that Accenture to Acquire Jixie’s Intelligent Digital Marketing Platform and Business in Indonesia.

Jixie will bolster Accenture Song’s marketing transformation capabilities to help Indonesian businesses deliver more efficient and effective marketing efforts for sustainable growth.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire the business of media and marketing technology company, Jixie. Jixie’s intelligent digital marketing platform and team will be integrated into Accenture to strengthen its marketing transformation capabilities and resources through Accenture Song—the firm’s tech-powered creative group—helping Indonesian clients deliver more personalized experiences to enhance customer engagement for sustainable business growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3296627 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Accenture plc stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.47%.

The market cap for ACN stock reached $218.66 billion, with 628.27 million shares outstanding and 625.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 3296627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accenture plc [ACN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $364.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

How has ACN stock performed recently?

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 321.27, while it was recorded at 343.15 for the last single week of trading, and 304.41 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.29. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 35.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.26. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings analysis for Accenture plc [ACN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 8.85%.

Insider trade positions for Accenture plc [ACN]

The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.