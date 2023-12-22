Oppenheimer lifts Clene Inc [CLNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clene Inc [NASDAQ: CLNN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -38.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.00%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Clene Reports Reduction in Biomarker Plasma Neurofilament Light (NfL) Levels and Improved Survival With CNM-Au8® Treatment From HEALEY ALS Platform Trial Long-Term Open Label Extension.

CNM-Au8 30mg treatment demonstrated significantly reduced plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels at 76 weeks relative to placebo (18 months from randomization, p=0.023).

60% decreased risk of long-term all-cause mortality (>18 months, p=0.0167) in participants originally randomized to CNM-Au8 30mg compared to those originally randomized to placebo using the rank-preserving structural failure time model (RPSFTM).

Over the last 12 months, CLNN stock dropped by -67.57%. The one-year Clene Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.8. The average equity rating for CLNN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.70 million, with 74.76 million shares outstanding and 68.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 426.72K shares, CLNN stock reached a trading volume of 8813801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clene Inc [CLNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNN shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Clene Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clene Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

CLNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Clene Inc [CLNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.00. With this latest performance, CLNN shares dropped by -30.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Clene Inc [CLNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4391, while it was recorded at 0.4588 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7543 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clene Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clene Inc [CLNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10234.46 and a Gross Margin at -203.17. Clene Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6325.16.

Return on Total Capital for CLNN is now -135.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -377.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clene Inc [CLNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 983.13. Additionally, CLNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 767.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clene Inc [CLNN] managed to generate an average of -$347,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Clene Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.04 and a Current Ratio set at 3.04.

Clene Inc [CLNN] Institutonal Ownership Details

