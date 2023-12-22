Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] fell -94.65% so far this year. What now?

Nuwellis Inc [NASDAQ: NUWE] price surged by 9.96 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that New Real-World Data Highlight the Clinical Benefits of Ultrafiltration Therapy with Hematocrit Monitoring for Pediatric Patients.

The data demonstrate that the hematocrit sensor within the Nuwellis Aquadex® system offers unique advantages for fluid overloaded small patients.

New real-world data demonstrate that pediatric patients with fluid overload respond well to Aquadex® ultrafiltration therapy with continuous hematocrit monitoring, announced Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload. The publication, “Using Aquapheresis with Continuous Hematocrit Monitoring to Guide Ultrafiltration,” was featured in Pediatric Nephrology. 1.

A sum of 6614683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 313.68K shares. Nuwellis Inc shares reached a high of $0.818 and dropped to a low of $0.525 until finishing in the latest session at $0.57.

The one-year NUWE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.5. The average equity rating for NUWE stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUWE shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUWE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuwellis Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

NUWE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.53. With this latest performance, NUWE shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for Nuwellis Inc [NUWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7107, while it was recorded at 0.5359 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3593 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuwellis Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.99 and a Gross Margin at +55.66. Nuwellis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -170.02.

Return on Total Capital for NUWE is now -84.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, NUWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] managed to generate an average of -$207,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Nuwellis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

Nuwellis Inc [NUWE] Institutonal Ownership Details

