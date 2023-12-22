Northland Capital slashes price target on MP Materials Corporation [MP] – find out why.

MP Materials Corporation [NYSE: MP] gained 9.80% or 1.78 points to close at $19.94 with a heavy trading volume of 7175292 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MP Materials Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Commenced shipments and ramping production of NdPr oxide.

Announces “Upstream 60K” strategy targeting ~50% expansion of REO output at Mountain Pass.

It opened the trading session at $18.61, the shares rose to $20.07 and dropped to $18.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MP points out that the company has recorded -7.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, MP reached to a volume of 7175292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MP Materials Corporation [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MP Materials Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11.

Trading performance analysis for MP stock

MP Materials Corporation [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 26.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.06 for MP Materials Corporation [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.69, while it was recorded at 18.51 for the last single week of trading, and 21.31 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corporation [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.14 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. MP Materials Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

Return on Total Capital for MP is now 17.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corporation [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.23. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corporation [MP] managed to generate an average of $594,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.MP Materials Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.45 and a Current Ratio set at 12.25.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corporation go to 27.32%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MP Materials Corporation [MP]

The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.