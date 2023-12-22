Nogin Inc [NOGN] Is Currently -45.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nogin Inc [NASDAQ: NOGN] loss -45.58% or -0.05 points to close at $0.06 with a heavy trading volume of 4604740 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Nogin Initiates Strategic Financial Restructuring; Operations to Continue Uninterrupted.

Firm Commitment to Operational Continuity and Long-Term Growth, Backed by Significant New Bookings and Strong Client Partnerships.

It opened the trading session at $0.0791, the shares rose to $0.0791 and dropped to $0.0536, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOGN points out that the company has recorded -95.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 33.33% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, NOGN reached to a volume of 4604740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nogin Inc [NOGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOGN shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nogin Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for NOGN stock

Nogin Inc [NOGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.05. With this latest performance, NOGN shares dropped by -83.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.83 for Nogin Inc [NOGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2735, while it was recorded at 0.1158 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4864 for the last 200 days.

Nogin Inc [NOGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nogin Inc [NOGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.43 and a Gross Margin at +40.44. Nogin Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.81.

Return on Total Capital for NOGN is now -34.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.32. Additionally, NOGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,084.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 107.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nogin Inc [NOGN] managed to generate an average of -$247,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 119.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Nogin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nogin Inc [NOGN]

