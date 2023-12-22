Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO] Revenue clocked in at $7.71 million, down -61.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Mesoblast Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: MESO] price surged by 5.71 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 26, 2023 at 6:56 PM that Mesoblast Files for Orphan Drug and Pediatric Rare Disease Designations for Rexlemestrocel-L as Treatment for Severe Congenital Heart Disease.

Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has filed for orphan drug designation (ODD) and rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its allogeneic cell therapy Revascor® (rexlemestrocel-L) in the treatment of the congenital heart disease hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The filings were based on results from a blinded, randomized, controlled prospective trial of REVASCOR conducted at a single center in the US in 19 children with HLHS and accepted for publication in an upcoming issue of the peer reviewed The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Open (JTCVS Open).1.

HLHS is a severe congenital heart disease in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop and effective pumping of oxygenated blood by the left ventricle to the rest of the body is reduced. Without immediate surgery after birth, the prognosis is dismal with HLHS overall being responsible for 25% to 40% of all neonatal cardiac mortality.2 In the longer term, surgery that creates a two-ventricle series circulation with the left ventricle (LV) pumping blood to the body and the right ventricle pumping blood to the lungs is the ideal anatomic repair. Unfortunately, achievement of this objective is limited by the inability in most patients for the left ventricle to grow sufficiently to support the circulation to the body.

A sum of 8011354 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 151.62K shares. Mesoblast Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $1.13 and dropped to a low of $1.00 until finishing in the latest session at $1.11.

The one-year MESO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.96. The average equity rating for MESO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MESO shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MESO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mesoblast Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mesoblast Ltd ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MESO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

MESO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, MESO shares dropped by -5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MESO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2031, while it was recorded at 1.0780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5035 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mesoblast Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO] shares currently have an operating margin of -970.47 and a Gross Margin at -269.72. Mesoblast Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1091.71.

Return on Total Capital for MESO is now -11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.21. Additionally, MESO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO] managed to generate an average of -$1,466,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Mesoblast Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

MESO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MESO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mesoblast Ltd ADR go to 48.80%.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR [MESO] Institutonal Ownership Details

