Market cap of UDR Inc [UDR] reaches 12.26B – now what?

UDR Inc [NYSE: UDR] closed the trading session at $37.28 on 12/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.87, while the highest price level was $37.42. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM that UDR Declares Quarterly Dividends.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.42 per share, payable in cash on January 31, 2024 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of January 10, 2024. The January 31, 2024 dividend will be the 205th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.4548 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on January 31, 2024 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of January 10, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.74 percent and weekly performance of -2.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, UDR reached to a volume of 2664888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UDR Inc [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $38.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UDR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.10.

UDR stock trade performance evaluation

UDR Inc [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for UDR Inc [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.29, while it was recorded at 37.48 for the last single week of trading, and 38.67 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc [UDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. UDR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.73.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.52. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc [UDR] managed to generate an average of $65,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

UDR Inc [UDR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.