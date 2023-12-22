Market Analysts see Lilium N.V [LILM] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Lufthansa Group and Lilium sign Memorandum of Understanding for strategic partnership.

Planned cooperation to jointly shape the future of Advanced Air Mobility in Europe.

Lufthansa Group and Lilium to review infrastructure, airspace, maintenance, flight operations and further requirements.

A sum of 3963697 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.02M shares. Lilium N.V shares reached a high of $1.25 and dropped to a low of $1.15 until finishing in the latest session at $1.21.

The one-year LILM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.22. The average equity rating for LILM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilium N.V [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

LILM Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilium N.V [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 41.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9151, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9772 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilium N.V Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LILM is now -93.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilium N.V [LILM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.39. Additionally, LILM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.89.

Lilium N.V [LILM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock