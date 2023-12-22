Liquidia Corp [LQDA] stock Resumed by Wedbush analyst, price target now $3

Liquidia Corp [NASDAQ: LQDA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 54.60%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM that U.S. Federal Circuit Affirms Earlier PTAB Decision to Invalidate All Claims of United Therapeutics Patent No. 10,716,793 (‘793 Patent).

Liquidia will pursue final FDA approval for YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation.

Liquidia will immediately request that District Court set aside injunction tied to ‘793 patent.

Over the last 12 months, LQDA stock rose by 80.61%. The one-year Liquidia Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.94. The average equity rating for LQDA stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $770.87 million, with 64.52 million shares outstanding and 55.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 733.59K shares, LQDA stock reached a trading volume of 4307139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liquidia Corp [LQDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LQDA shares is $15.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LQDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Liquidia Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Corp is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

LQDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Liquidia Corp [LQDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.60. With this latest performance, LQDA shares gained by 70.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.73 for Liquidia Corp [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.84, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liquidia Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidia Corp [LQDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -243.30 and a Gross Margin at +71.03. Liquidia Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -257.39.

Return on Total Capital for LQDA is now -39.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquidia Corp [LQDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.05. Additionally, LQDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liquidia Corp [LQDA] managed to generate an average of -$695,169 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Liquidia Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.83 and a Current Ratio set at 6.83.

Liquidia Corp [LQDA] Institutonal Ownership Details

