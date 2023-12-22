KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] Revenue clocked in at $22.54 billion, up 76.32% YTD: What’s Next?

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM that KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity Update for the Fourth Quarter.

KKR today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2023 to December 21, 2023. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2023, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $500 million. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 70% gross realized carried interest and approximately 30% realized investment income plus Marshall Wace incentive fees. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio, as well as incentive fees from KKR’s hedge fund partnerships.

The estimate disclosed above is not intended to predict or represent total realized performance income, total realized investment income or total revenues for the full quarter ending December 31, 2023, because it does not include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, or expenses, and we may realize further gains or losses relating to total realized performance income and total realized investment income after the date of this press release. This estimate is also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2023.

A sum of 5241503 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.60M shares. KKR & Co. Inc shares reached a high of $82.97 and dropped to a low of $80.01 until finishing in the latest session at $81.85.

The one-year KKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.41. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $83.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.55.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 19.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.67 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.26, while it was recorded at 83.37 for the last single week of trading, and 58.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 13.15%.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.