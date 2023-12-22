Keefe Bruyette lifts Invesco Ltd [IVZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $17.48 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Invesco Canada announces estimated 2023 cash and annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs.

– Invesco Canada Ltd. (“Invesco”), a leading global asset management firm, announced today the estimated December 2023 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 28, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2024.

Further, Invesco announced today the estimated annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs. Unitholders of record on December 28, 2023 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains and return of capital. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change and there will be an increase in the adjusted cost base of the investment. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will also have taxable amounts to report.

Invesco Ltd represents 454.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.86 billion with the latest information. IVZ stock price has been found in the range of $17.14 to $17.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 3895789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invesco Ltd [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $15.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.58.

Trading performance analysis for IVZ stock

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 27.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.46 for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.19, while it was recorded at 17.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.85. Invesco Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.25. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $106,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 8.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Invesco Ltd [IVZ]

