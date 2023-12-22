HeartBeam Inc [BEAT] Stock trading around $1.66 per share: What’s Next?

HeartBeam Inc [NASDAQ: BEAT] gained 40.68% on the last trading session, reaching $1.66 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:31 AM that HeartBeam Unveils AI Program Designed to Deliver Unprecedented Personalized Cardiac Insights.

Company Appoints Mohammad Shokoohi-Yekta to Lead Program and Industry Pioneer Lance Myers as Advisor.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights, today announced significant developments for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to its proprietary vectorelectrocardiography (VECG) technology, including the addition of new leadership and advisory roles. By coupling machine learning methods with the company’s VECG technology, HeartBeam aims to provide physicians with unprecedented diagnostic and prognostic insights about cardiac health that it believes will exceed the information provided by a standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG).

HeartBeam Inc represents 26.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.71 million with the latest information. BEAT stock price has been found in the range of $1.17 to $1.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 51.06K shares, BEAT reached a trading volume of 5014415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HeartBeam Inc [BEAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAT shares is $6.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HeartBeam Inc is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for BEAT stock

HeartBeam Inc [BEAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.68. With this latest performance, BEAT shares gained by 22.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for HeartBeam Inc [BEAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3386, while it was recorded at 1.2960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1467 for the last 200 days.

HeartBeam Inc [BEAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BEAT is now -165.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -164.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HeartBeam Inc [BEAT] managed to generate an average of -$864,133 per employee.HeartBeam Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.12 and a Current Ratio set at 19.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HeartBeam Inc [BEAT]

