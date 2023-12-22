Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] fell -95.75% so far this year. What now?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: GROM] closed the trading session at $1.31 on 12/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.80, while the highest price level was $1.54. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM that Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Closing of $4.0 Million Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general working capital and administrative purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.75 percent and weekly performance of 45.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 714.79K shares, GROM reached to a volume of 4804288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROM shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

GROM stock trade performance evaluation

Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.81. With this latest performance, GROM shares gained by 25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1704, while it was recorded at 0.9593 for the last single week of trading, and 5.9644 for the last 200 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.08 and a Gross Margin at +26.72. Grom Social Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -300.98.

Return on Total Capital for GROM is now -28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.37. Additionally, GROM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM] managed to generate an average of -$49,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Grom Social Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc [GROM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GROM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GROM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.