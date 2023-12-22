Genius Group Ltd [GNS] is 137.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Group Ltd [AMEX: GNS] price plunged by -1.87 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Genius Group Pays in Full $18.13 Million of Convertible Notes.

The convertible note was signed with Alto Opportunity Master Fund, SPC – Segregated Master Portfolio B, a fund managed by Ayrton Capital LLC on August 26, 2022, and had a maturity date of February 26, 2025. The note has been fully paid through a combination of cash and converted ordinary shares within the first 15 months of the agreement’s original 30-month term.

A sum of 3937827 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Genius Group Ltd shares reached a high of $0.87 and dropped to a low of $0.75 until finishing in the latest session at $0.79.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Group Ltd [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Ltd is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

GNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.05. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 19.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.10 for Genius Group Ltd [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6984, while it was recorded at 0.7702 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0198 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Group Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Ltd [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Genius Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -302.55.

Return on Total Capital for GNS is now -53.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -362.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -753.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Group Ltd [GNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.69. Additionally, GNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Group Ltd [GNS] managed to generate an average of -$96,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Genius Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.