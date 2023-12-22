Galecto Inc [GLTO] is -46.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Galecto Inc [NASDAQ: GLTO] gained 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.62 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Topline Results from MYLOX-1 Trial Demonstrate Reduction in Fibrosis of the Bone Marrow in Patients with Myelofibrosis.

Six of ten evaluable myelofibrosis patients who received GB2064 monotherapy for at least six months experienced a ≥ 1-grade reduction in collagen fibrosis of the bone marrow, validating LOXL2 as a clinical fibrosis target.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Galecto Inc represents 25.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.80 million with the latest information. GLTO stock price has been found in the range of $0.60 to $0.6579.

If compared to the average trading volume of 483.72K shares, GLTO reached a trading volume of 3611654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Galecto Inc [GLTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLTO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Galecto Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galecto Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for GLTO stock

Galecto Inc [GLTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, GLTO shares gained by 9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Galecto Inc [GLTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6008, while it was recorded at 0.6240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5071 for the last 200 days.

Galecto Inc [GLTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GLTO is now -67.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galecto Inc [GLTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.30. Additionally, GLTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galecto Inc [GLTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,369,422 per employee.Galecto Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Galecto Inc [GLTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galecto Inc go to 47.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Galecto Inc [GLTO]

The top three institutional holders of GLTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GLTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GLTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.