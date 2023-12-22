For Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Beam Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BEAM] gained 1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $28.07 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Beam Therapeutics Appoints Biotech Executive Christi Shaw to its Board of Directors.

“Christi is an inspiring leader who knows firsthand what it takes to transform cutting-edge science into practice-changing commercial treatment options, most recently building and scaling the industry’s premier autologous cell therapy company as CEO of Kite,” said John Evans, chief executive officer of Beam Therapeutics. “Her experience leading the transformation of novel science into approved medicines, coupled with her unwavering dedication and drive to serve people living with life-threatening diseases, make her an ideal fit for Beam as we look to advance our pipeline of novel base editing therapeutics.”.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Beam Therapeutics Inc represents 71.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.29 billion with the latest information. BEAM stock price has been found in the range of $27.39 to $29.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, BEAM reached a trading volume of 4318868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAM shares is $47.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beam Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.46.

Trading performance analysis for BEAM stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, BEAM shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.89, while it was recorded at 28.22 for the last single week of trading, and 28.34 for the last 200 days.

Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -555.61 and a Gross Margin at +62.94. Beam Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -474.54.

Return on Total Capital for BEAM is now -35.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.82. Additionally, BEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM] managed to generate an average of -$570,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Beam Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.72 and a Current Ratio set at 4.72.

Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beam Therapeutics Inc go to 4.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Beam Therapeutics Inc [BEAM]

The top three institutional holders of BEAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BEAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BEAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.