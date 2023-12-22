Flywire Corp [FLYW] fell -4.00% so far this year. What now?

Flywire Corp [NASDAQ: FLYW] closed the trading session at $23.49 on 12/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.12, while the highest price level was $23.86. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Flywire survey: Experiential travel drives strong growth for global travel providers.

97% of those surveyed are expecting their business to grow over the next five years.

86% of travel providers consider their payment process an extension of their brand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.00 percent and weekly performance of 0.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, FLYW reached to a volume of 2681041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flywire Corp [FLYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLYW shares is $33.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Flywire Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flywire Corp is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLYW in the course of the last twelve months was 55.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.97.

FLYW stock trade performance evaluation

Flywire Corp [FLYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, FLYW shares gained by 3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Flywire Corp [FLYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.59, while it was recorded at 23.51 for the last single week of trading, and 29.07 for the last 200 days.

Flywire Corp [FLYW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flywire Corp [FLYW] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.10 and a Gross Margin at +57.83. Flywire Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for FLYW is now -5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flywire Corp [FLYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, FLYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flywire Corp [FLYW] managed to generate an average of -$39,347 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Flywire Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.97 and a Current Ratio set at 3.97.

Flywire Corp [FLYW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FLYW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FLYW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FLYW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.